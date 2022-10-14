ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Shares Down 4.8%

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) was down 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.77 and last traded at $16.81. Approximately 559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 442,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PFHC shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on ProFrac in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ProFrac from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America cut ProFrac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ProFrac from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProFrac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.42.

ProFrac Trading Up 5.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProFrac

ProFrac ( NASDAQ:PFHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $589.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.44 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,699,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,051,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,021,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,175,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,648,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

