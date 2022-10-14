Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target to $19.00

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.63% from the company’s current price.

JHG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $19.08.

NYSE JHG opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.85. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $48.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,924,000 after purchasing an additional 947,319 shares in the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 27.8% during the third quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 11,838,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,968,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,965,000 after acquiring an additional 176,599 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

