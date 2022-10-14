Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Down 5.6%

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.71. 10,188 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,165,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.62 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.67) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig bought 8,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,152,871.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Esperion Therapeutics news, insider Joanne M. Foody sold 3,901 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $25,551.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $714,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 7,749 shares of company stock worth $52,228 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

