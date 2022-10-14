Metal Tiger plc (ASX:MTR) Insider David McNeilly Acquires 100,000 Shares

Metal Tiger plc (ASX:MTRGet Rating) insider David McNeilly purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$15,200.00 ($10,629.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, cobalt, nickel, lithium, iron ore, rare earth, platinum group element, and zinc resources, as well as mineral sands, and base and precious metals.

