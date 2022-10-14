Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) Insider Ada Poon Buys 3,003 Shares

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Rating) insider Ada Poon acquired 3,003 shares of Kelly Partners Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$5.00 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of A$15,015.00 ($10,500.00).
Kelly Partners Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.69.
Kelly Partners Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 30th will be paid a $0.004 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 19th. Kelly Partners Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.
About Kelly Partners Group
Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers accounting and taxation, corporate secretarial, outsourced CFO, audit, business structuring, bookkeeping, and other accounting related services.
See Also
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.