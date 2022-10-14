Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) Insider Ada Poon Buys 3,003 Shares

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Rating) insider Ada Poon acquired 3,003 shares of Kelly Partners Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$5.00 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of A$15,015.00 ($10,500.00).

Kelly Partners Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Get Kelly Partners Group alerts:

Kelly Partners Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 30th will be paid a $0.004 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 19th. Kelly Partners Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

About Kelly Partners Group

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers accounting and taxation, corporate secretarial, outsourced CFO, audit, business structuring, bookkeeping, and other accounting related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.