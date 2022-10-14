David Sproule Purchases 75,000 Shares of Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL) Stock

Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL – Get Rating) insider David Sproule bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$12,675.00 ($8,863.64).

David Sproule also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Polymetals Resources alerts:

On Monday, October 10th, David Sproule bought 50,000 shares of Polymetals Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$8,450.00 ($5,909.09).

Polymetals Resources Stock Performance

About Polymetals Resources

(Get Rating)

See Also

Polymetals Resources Ltd engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in Guinea, West Africa. It holds interests in the Alahiné licence covering an area of approximately 64.2 square kilometers and the Mansala licence covering an area of approximately 48.2 square kilometers located in the Siguiri Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetals Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetals Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.