David Sproule Purchases 75,000 Shares of Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL) Stock

Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL – Get Rating) insider David Sproule bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$12,675.00 ($8,863.64).
David Sproule also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 10th, David Sproule bought 50,000 shares of Polymetals Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$8,450.00 ($5,909.09).
Polymetals Resources Stock Performance
About Polymetals Resources
