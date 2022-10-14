Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC) Insider Shane Tanner Purchases 30,274 Shares

Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC – Get Rating) insider Shane Tanner bought 30,274 shares of Paragon Care stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,898.64 ($7,621.43).

Paragon Care Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Paragon Care Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, September 11th. Paragon Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Paragon Care Company Profile

Paragon Care Limited supplies durable medical equipment, medical devices, and consumable medical products to health and aged care markets in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers clinical solutions for anaesthetists, intensivists, cardiac, vascular, and pain management; designs, manufactures, and distributes reagent red blood cells, monoclonal blood grouping reagents, and ancillary products for immunohaematology laboratories; and eye care products, such as ophthalmology and optometry, neonatal vision screening, and procedural kits.

