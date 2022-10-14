BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BRP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BRP Group from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

BRP Group Price Performance

Shares of BRP stock opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. BRP Group has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -181.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $232.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.48 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin acquired 172,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $4,965,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,640. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BRP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in BRP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BRP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in BRP Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BRP Group by 2,262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRP Group

(Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Featured Articles

