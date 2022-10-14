Raymond James Lowers CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $31.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSX. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens increased their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.68. The stock has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CSX by 294.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $732,770,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771,922 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $276,620,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

