Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $49.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.14% from the stock’s previous close.

BHF has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $48.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.06.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1,414.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 62.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 42.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 2,511.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

