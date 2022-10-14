Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $215.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. MKM Partners began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price objective on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.50.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $202.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.53. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 350.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

