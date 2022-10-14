Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $215.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. MKM Partners began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price objective on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.50.
Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.3 %
Tractor Supply stock opened at $202.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 350.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
