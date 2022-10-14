Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.06% from the company’s previous close.

SCHW has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.46.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.80 and a 200 day moving average of $70.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 217,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 136,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

