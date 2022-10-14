Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Given New $56.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.14% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance
Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $98.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.
