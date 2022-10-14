Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Given New $56.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $98.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.48.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 95.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.06) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

