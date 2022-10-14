Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Investment analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

PGY opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.31. Pagaya Technologies has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $34.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGY. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth about $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth about $301,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth about $6,270,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth about $48,660,000.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

