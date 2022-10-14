Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Investment analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.
Pagaya Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %
PGY opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.31. Pagaya Technologies has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $34.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies
Pagaya Technologies Company Profile
Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pagaya Technologies (PGY)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.