QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $190.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 68.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

QCOM opened at $112.86 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $104.66 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

