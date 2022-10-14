DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Rating Increased to Neutral at Wedbush

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DOCU. Citigroup lowered their price target on DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

DocuSign Price Performance

DOCU opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.56 and a beta of 1.21. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $42.13 and a 12-month high of $288.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,736.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,387,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,867 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,284 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,934,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

