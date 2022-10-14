Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Frontier Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Frontier Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Frontier Group stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $909.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 34.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULCC. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 1,838.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the period.

About Frontier Group

(Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.