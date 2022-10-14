Gordon Haskett Upgrades Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) to Buy

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 100.17% from the company’s previous close.

LYFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.39.

Shares of LYFT opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42. Lyft has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,949 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in Lyft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 15,212 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,621 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

