Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $87.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Syneos Health to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Guggenheim cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Syneos Health Price Performance

SYNH stock opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.78. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $44.22 and a 1 year high of $104.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $78,156.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,056. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $78,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,054 shares of company stock worth $1,547,382 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Syneos Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 7.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 24.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 457,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,341,000 after buying an additional 90,603 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 128.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after buying an additional 55,986 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 5.7% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syneos Health

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Further Reading

