DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Lowered to $23.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Benchmark from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 73.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DKNG. BNP Paribas started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DraftKings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital raised DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.08.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.85. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $51.30.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.37. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 88.80% and a negative net margin of 99.14%. The company had revenue of $466.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.24 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 3,900.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 50.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 10,231 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 100.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.0% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 29.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

