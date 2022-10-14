United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) PT Lowered to $39.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UAL. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna downgraded United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on United Airlines from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.03.

UAL stock opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.25.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.91) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 307.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the second quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter worth $35,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in United Airlines by 85.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

