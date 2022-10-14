KBC Group NV Buys Shares of 6,230 Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth $60,000.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.41.

Agree Realty Price Performance

NYSE:ADC opened at $65.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $80.44.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 148.68%.

About Agree Realty

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.