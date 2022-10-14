KBC Group NV Trims Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 22,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Autoliv from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. SEB Equities lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.77.

Autoliv stock opened at $72.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.06 and its 200 day moving average is $75.91. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $110.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.44. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,076. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd purchased 123,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.27 per share, with a total value of $9,690,295.62. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,182,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,875,471.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 374,916 shares of company stock worth $29,565,398 and have sold 2,496 shares worth $209,361. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

