Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.06% of Vimeo worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMEO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vimeo by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,142,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,449,000 after purchasing an additional 853,523 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Vimeo by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Vimeo by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,698,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,068,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMEO stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $35.62. The company has a market capitalization of $636.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $110.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

