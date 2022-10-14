Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,263 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Delek US were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Delek US by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Delek US by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Delek US Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $28.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.69. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 30.44%. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was up 173.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

About Delek US

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Articles

