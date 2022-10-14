Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Equitable were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Equitable by 8,054.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equitable during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Equitable by 129.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,922,675.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $480,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,152.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,922,675.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,472 shares of company stock worth $5,738,065 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQH opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average of $28.74. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

