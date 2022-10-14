KBC Group NV Has $715,000 Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,459 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 81.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,395,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,232 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $28,116,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,477,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,885,000 after purchasing an additional 454,668 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP increased its stake in nVent Electric by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,413,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,150,000 after acquiring an additional 438,280 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $132,436.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,027.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $132,436.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,027.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $56,778.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at $682,275.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,965 shares of company stock valued at $288,632 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVT opened at $33.06 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average is $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.37.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.94%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

