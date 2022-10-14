KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 581.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SSTK. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 32.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 88.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 6.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 5.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Shutterstock Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $51.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $128.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.34.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.17 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.