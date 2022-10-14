KBC Group NV Increases Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after purchasing an additional 123,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,466,000 after buying an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,205,000 after buying an additional 142,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,644,000 after buying an additional 290,301 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoNation to $159.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on AutoNation to $152.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.67.

Insider Activity

AutoNation Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.38, for a total transaction of $223,241.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.38, for a total transaction of $223,241.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $120,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,068,646 shares of company stock valued at $119,485,170. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AN opened at $104.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.56 and a 1 year high of $135.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.50. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

