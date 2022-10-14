KBC Group NV Sells 824 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,863 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 37,769.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 36,259 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NBT Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Trading Up 4.5 %

In other news, EVP Shaunastar Hyle sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $50,699.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $645,089.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 10,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $432,692.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 108,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.53. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $42.82.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $129.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

NBT Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Further Reading

