Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,680 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Fidelity National Financial worth $31,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,552 shares of company stock worth $2,012,455. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average is $39.93. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNF. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

