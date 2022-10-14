Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,013,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,612 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $27,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,319 shares during the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $124,797,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,783,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,528 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $61,122,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,890,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,259,000 after buying an additional 646,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $34.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion and a PE ratio of 21.52.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

