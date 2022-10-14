Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TMCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.40. Treace Medical Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 8.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $29.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director F Barry Bays sold 16,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $367,304.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,629,127 shares in the company, valued at $36,769,396.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel E. Owens sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director F Barry Bays sold 16,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $367,304.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,629,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,769,396.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,752 shares of company stock worth $5,130,875 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMCI. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 872,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,495,000 after buying an additional 493,351 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 723,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after buying an additional 328,544 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 21.0% during the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

