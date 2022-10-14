Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.88.

ISRG opened at $190.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.56.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

