Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.92% from the stock’s current price.

BSX has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.49. The stock has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,201.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,201.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,091 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,282. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.