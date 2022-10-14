Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.57% from the stock’s previous close.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Alphatec from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec Stock Down 1.1 %

ATEC opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.06 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a negative return on equity of 268.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David H. Mowry sold 4,370 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $34,304.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,988.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David H. Mowry sold 4,370 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $34,304.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,988.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 8,009 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $72,561.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,304.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,274 shares of company stock valued at $487,614 in the last 90 days. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,633,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after buying an additional 442,021 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,258,000 after buying an additional 392,635 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 456,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 350,032 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,014,885 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,671,000 after buying an additional 313,073 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.