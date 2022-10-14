InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.17% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. InMode has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $99.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 42.66%. The company had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INMD. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,814,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,653,921 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $116,734,000 after purchasing an additional 814,527 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of InMode by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 986,710 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $122,734,000 after purchasing an additional 635,538 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after purchasing an additional 598,300 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

About InMode

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.