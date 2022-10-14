Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODDGet Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s current price.

PODD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Insulet to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.71.

PODD stock opened at $234.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Insulet has a twelve month low of $181.00 and a twelve month high of $324.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 468.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.87 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $673,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

