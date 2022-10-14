Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MASI. Wolfe Research upgraded Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $135.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.19. Masimo has a 12-month low of $112.07 and a 12-month high of $305.21.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.56 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Masimo by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 20.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 61.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 8.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Masimo by 0.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

