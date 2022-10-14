The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target to $15.00

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KTOS. StockNews.com began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $23.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.57 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,035.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,035.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $613,190 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 205,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 66,275 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 925,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,696,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after buying an additional 877,043 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 128,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 12,567 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

See Also

