The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Downgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.60.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.75. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 56.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.