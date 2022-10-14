Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) CEO Sanjiv Patel Sells 14,000 Shares

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $296,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,391,453.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sanjiv Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $328,580.00.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $20.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average is $21.97. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $37.67.

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.09). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 13,243.58%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on RLAY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

