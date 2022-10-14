The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target to $95.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $108.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IBP. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

NYSE:IBP opened at $83.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $141.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.12 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 50.89%. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $251,715.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,002.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 11.7% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 59,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 31.6% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 175.3% during the first quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 102,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 64,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 11.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 415,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,550,000 after purchasing an additional 41,050 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.