Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) PT Lowered to $74.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $89.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.12% from the stock’s previous close.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.21.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

NYSE:FBHS opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $109.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average is $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Brands Home & Security

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 41.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 685,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,070,000 after acquiring an additional 77,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 154,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 20,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

