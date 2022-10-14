The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Lowered to $171.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PNC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $191.79.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $152.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.76. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

