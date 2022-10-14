Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target to $15.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Beyond Meat from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.35.

Beyond Meat Price Performance

BYND opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.31. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $109.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The firm has a market cap of $941.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.03.

Insider Activity at Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.31). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 71.78%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Beyond Meat’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $33,007.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,086.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,363,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,052,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,853,000 after acquiring an additional 467,339 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 298,321 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,375,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,456,000 after acquiring an additional 192,289 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 256,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after buying an additional 148,458 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

See Also

