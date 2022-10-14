Boxer Capital, Llc Acquires 117,000 Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Stock

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 117,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 218,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,727. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boxer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 13th, Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 70,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $325,500.00.

On Thursday, October 6th, Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 70,394 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $285,799.64.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 25,606 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,974.02.

Tango Therapeutics Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.78. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 381.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 200.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 742,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 495,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 13,009 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

