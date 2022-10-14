The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target to $80.00

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2022

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW stock opened at $84.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $85.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,441.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.