The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target to $80.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW stock opened at $84.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $85.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,441.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

