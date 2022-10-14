Short Interest in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS) Drops By 63.0%

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the September 15th total of 5,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,359,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $46.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average of $53.13. Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $66.22.

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 67.1% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 60.3% in the first quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

