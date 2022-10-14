Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Up 117.1% in September

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, an increase of 117.1% from the September 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Stock Performance
Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund stock opened at $164.97 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $218.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.00.
Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund
