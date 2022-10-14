Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Up 117.1% in September

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, an increase of 117.1% from the September 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund stock opened at $164.97 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $218.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.00.

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTHR. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $32,456,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 7,283.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 111,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,843,000 after purchasing an additional 109,985 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $17,747,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 1,878.1% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 53,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 50,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $7,252,000.

